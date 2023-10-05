Gupkar parties want to create unrest: BJP

Jammu : Slamming the opposition alliance for calling a dharna on October 10, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Wednesday questioned why they did not protest against the bloodshed in J&K when it was reeling under terrorism.



He alleged that leaders of the National Conference, the Congress and the PDP, under the Gupkar alliance, were hatching conspiracies against peace and development in J&K and the call for protest was an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere.

“When the whole of J&K was in deep turmoil and there was uncertainty and bloodshed (due to terrorism), these leaders belonging to the Gupkar alliance were in deep slumber and never cared for the people's welfare. They never raised any call for dharna or protest aimed at the welfare of the common masses,” Raina told reporters here.

On Tuesday, opposition parties had announced to hold a protest alleging that the democratic rights of the people were under attack. The protest would be peaceful, Farooq Abdullah had said after the meeting.