Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri

Jammu Tawi, Oct 2: A fierce gunfight broke out between security forces and a suspected group of 2-3 terrorists late on Monday evening in Kalakote belt of Rajouri district.

Official sources said a cordon and search operation was launched this morning in a forest area of Kalakote on specific inputs about suspicious movements.

However, late evening, the terrorists fired upon the search party, which retaliated and a gunfight began.

“The terrorists are suspected to be two to three in number,” they said adding that the area is cordoned and intermittent exchange of firing is in progress.

No injury or any casualty has been reported so far in the firing.