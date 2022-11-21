Gulmarg receives fresh snowfall; Weather to remain dry in J&K

Jammu Tawi, Nov 20: Gulmarg and some parts of Kashmir Valley received very light snowfall while

Kupwara and Pahalgam received rain in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department here said on

Sunday.

An official of the department said that Gulmarg received 1 cm of snowfall in the 24 hours till 0830 hours

today. Reports of snowfall were also received from Sonamarg in Ganderbal district and parts of

Kupwara, particularly Sadna Top in Tanghdar. 0.7cm of snowfall was also recorded in Leh in Ladakh,

meanwhile the MeT official said.

Regarding rainfall, he said, Kupwara received 3.3mm, Pahalgam 0.4mm while Jammu district had traces

of it during the time.

Regarding the temperature, the MeT official said, Srinagar recorded a low of 3.2°C against 2.2°C on the

previous night. The temperature was 2.6°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the

year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 4.6°C against 1.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.8°C above

normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 2.3°C against minus 1.3°C on the previous night and it was 4.3°C

above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.2°C against 2.8°C on the previous night and it was 4.2°C above normal for

the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against minus 1.5°C on the previous night, the official said It was

0.3°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official

said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 3.3°C against 1.8°C on the previous night, the official said. It

was 3.5°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 9.2°C against 11.7°C on the previous night. It was 3.1°C below normal for J&K’s

winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.0°C (1.0°C above normal), Batote 4.2°C (1.1°C below

normal), Katra 9.0°C (1.5°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 2.5°C (0.1°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Kargil recorded a low of minus 5.1°C, Leh minus 5.1°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s

second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 4.5°C, the official said.

The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24

hours in Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)