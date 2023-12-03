Gulmarg, Pahalgam resorts record sub-zero temperatures

Srinagar, Dec 2: Gulmarg and Pahalgam hill resorts were the only places in Kashmir which recorded sub-zero night temperatures, Meteorological department (MeT) said on Saturday.

The night temperature recorded a slight rise in most parts of the valley.

The night temperatures settled above the freezing point in most parts of Kashmir with Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K recording a minimum temperature of 4.8 degree Celsius against Friday's 4.5 ?C.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir.

The mercury in Gulmarg settled at a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam in south recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded minus 3.4 degree Celsius, while Kokernag registered a low of 2.2 degree Celsius.

The MeT has predicted that the weather in Jammu and Kashmir will be dry till November 9.

“From December 2- 7 the weather would be dry but partly cloudy. And from December 8-10 it will be partly to generally cloudy,” the MeT office said.

It added that there may be a fall in minimum temperature by 3-5?C from December 2 onwards.

Meanwhile, the traffic on Mughal road- that connects Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu division with Shopian of Kashmir- was on Saturday shut due to snow accumulation on the higher reaches.

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway plied normally on Saturday.