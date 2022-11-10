Gulmarg amasses 20cm fresh snowfall as mercury drops in J&K, Ladakh

SRINAGAR, Nov 10: Temperatures dropped in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday amid rainfall in plains and snowfall over higher reaches, officials of meteorological department(MeT) said.

Quoting an official of MeT, that the ski resort of Gulmarg received 20 cm of snowfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am today.





During the same time, he said, Srinagar received rainfall of 1.9mm, Qazigund 2.2mm, Pahalgam 4.6mm, Kupwara 10mm, Kokernag 0.6mm, Jammu 5.0mm, Banihal 8.2mm, Batote 12mm, Katra 15.2mm and Bhaderwah 22.4mm.

He said the temperatures also witnessed a fall in many parts of Kashmir.

Srinagar recorded a low of 4.7°C against 5.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.9°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.





In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 2.8°C against 2.9°C on the previous night and it was 3.9°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.7°C against 4.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.0°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.





In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 3.0°C against 4.7°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.7°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 5.0°C, the same as on the previous night – 3.1°C above normal.

Jammu recorded a low of 14.2°C against 14.6°C on the previous night. It was 0.2°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.6°C (normal), Batote 3.5°C (3.3°C below normal), Katra 10.6°C (below normal by 1.2°C) and Bhadarwah 3.4°C (below normal by 0.4°C).

In Kargil area of Ladakh, he said, mercury settled at minus 3.8°C, Leh saw a low of minus 1.1°C and Drass minus 3.4°C.





The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain or snowfall (over higher reaches) till November 11 forenoon but has ruled out possibility of any major rain or snowfall during the spell.

From November 12-16, he said, the weather is expected to be “fair to partly cloudy”.