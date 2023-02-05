GSI team collects samples from Thathri sinking site

Jammu Tawi, Jan 4: The Geological Survey of India has taken samples and is likely to submit a report within two days on the sinking of a portion of Nai Basti residential colony in Thathri in Doda district.

“A team of GSI team had come and they had collected samples the entire day. They will submit their formal report of finding within two days,” said the Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan.

He said that no fresh slide has taken place in the Nai Basti area. “Further steps will be taken once the study report of GSI is submitted.”

Pertinently, 19 houses, one masjid and a madrasa, total 21, were declared unsafe and around 300 people were evacuated to safer locations by the civil administration.

Of total 19 houses, 3 had collapsed following the sinking of a portion of Nai Basti area in Thathri.