GSI team collects samples from Thathri sinking site

Tawi, Jan 4:  The Geological Survey of has taken samples and is likely to  submit a report within two days on the sinking of a portion of Nai Basti  residential colony in Thathri in Doda district.

“A team of GSI  team had come and they had collected samples the entire day. They will  submit their formal report of finding within two days,” said the Deputy  Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan.

He  said that no fresh slide has taken place in the Nai Basti area.  “Further steps will be taken once the study report of GSI is submitted.”

Pertinently,  19 houses, one masjid and a madrasa, total 21, were declared unsafe and  around 300 people were evacuated to safer locations by the civil  administration.

Of total 19 houses, 3 had collapsed following the sinking of a portion of Nai Basti area in Thathri.

