Group of 20 Kishtwar youth flagged off for Adventure Training Course to Pahalgam Institute

NL Corresspondent

Kishtqat, May 11: A Group of 20 Kishtwar youth was today flagged off for Adventure Training Course to Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports, Pahalgam here under Project SANKALP of Ministry of Skill Development.

The District Administration Kishtwar, in collaboration with Skill Development Mission Jammu and Kishtwar Development Authority, has organized the 15-day adventure course training programme for the local youth being held from May 12 to May 15.

Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Devansh Yadav flagged off the contingent of 20 youth for the training. He informed that the move aims to create a pool of resource persons to promote adventure and tourism activities in the district.

“A group of 5 candidates have already been sent to the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports in Pahalgam for basic mountaineering course, and this adventure course training programme will further enhance the skills of the candidates enable them to avail livelihood opportunities, besides promoting adventure tourism and creating skilled resource persons who will contribute to the development of the district,” he added.

Earlier, on March 25, 2023, a 10-day Travel and Tourists Guide training course was conducted under the SANKALP Programme at the State Bank of India Rural Self Employment Training Institute (SBI RSETI) Kishtwar. As many as 32 youth from across the Kishtwar District were trained.

ADC/CEO Kishtwar Development Authority, Inderjeet Singh Parihar, Mission Youth's MGNF Fellow, Pranav Kumar, besides staff were also present on the occasion.