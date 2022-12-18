Gross direct tax mop-up grows 26 per cent to Rs 13.63 lakh crore; net collections near 80 per cent of Budget target for FY23

NEW DELHI: The gross direct tax collections have grown 26 per cent to over Rs 13.63 lakh crore so far this fiscal, aided by TDS

deductions and healthy corporate advance tax mop-up, as per an official statement.

After adjusting for refunds, the net direct tax collection so far this fiscal stands at Rs 11.35 lakh crore, which is about 80 per cent of the

full-year Budget target.

The Budget had estimated direct tax collection of Rs 14.20 lakh crore this financial year, higher than the Rs 14.10 lakh crore collected

last fiscal (2021-22). Tax on corporate and individual income makes up for direct taxes. Refunds worth about Rs 2.28 lakh crore have

been issued till December 17, 2022, a growth of 68 per cent over the year-ago period.

The gross collection of Rs 13,63,649 crore includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 7.25 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including

Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at Rs 6.35 lakh crore, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement. The robust tax

mop-up shows the economy rebounded from pandemic lows with rise in earnings of both companies and individuals.