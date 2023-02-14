Greenply Industries announces financial results

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Greenply Industries Limited, a manufacturer of Plywood and allied products announced its financial results for the quarter and nine-month ended December 31, 2022. Commenting on the performance for Q3 FY23, Manoj Tulsian, JMD & CEO, Greenply Industries Ltd. said “The quarter posed difficulties due to the extended holiday season and sluggish demand. On the raw material front, we have seen some relief as chemical prices have come down from the peak, while the cost of timber remains on the high side. The outlook looks favourable with respite in demand from December 2022 onwards. Our MDF unit at Vadodara, Gujarat is advancing well and we are working tirelessly to start trial run in this quarter. The unit will help us tap into the under-serviced western market and benefit the company with improved product diversification. Team building for this segment is nearly done and we are developing measures to establish robust marketing and distribution strategies. We believe our ongoing strategic efforts and resilience to remain focused on our goals will unfold greater growth opportunities in the long-term.”