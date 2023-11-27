Great boast, Little roast!

‘Unchi Dukan Pheeka Pakwan' holds true for many educational institutions in J&K as the claims of these so-called state-of-art education imparting establishments have fallen flat whereas a relatively very new private institution in the field namely Model Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET) has shown its mettle and a ray of hope that private sector has a greater role to play in the Union Territory as big names, colleges and universities failed to make a mark. Reportedly, only two institutions from the region including Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora, and Model Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET) Jammu have figured in the list of top performing institutions in the National Innovation Rankings released by the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
It is the time for the people running the affairs of government educational institutions in J&K to gird up loins and come out with a comprehensive plan to bring about the desired changes to impart quality education to their clients making the mark in the field as whatever is being accomplished still lacks sheen as cold be guessed and gauged by the rankings which have surfaced recently.
It is strange that a greenhorn institute in the engineering field viz MIET Jammu outclassed many well established institutions in the UT giving a hard time to their helmsmen to find the flaws and set the things right as ranking results have exposed the lacuna fully, with no scope for any alibi or excuse. It is pertinent to mention that the IUST has been awarded a 4/5 star ranking for its commendable efforts and MIET Jammu has received a 3.5/5 star ranking while the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar and the University of Kashmir have been awarded 2/5 star rankings, and to the surprise of many, 54 other institutes of the region, including 26 government and private universities and colleges from Jammu region, and 28 from Kashmir region struggled to manage meager 1/5 start rankings telling the world the sordid state of affairs in these institutions.
The time for complacency is over. The future of Jammu and Kashmir's youth hangs in the balance, and it is time for decisive action to ensure that they receive the education they deserve. Let us not squander this opportunity to create a generation of educated, skilled, and empowered individuals who will shape the future of this Union Territory.
