Grand Warriors Organized two days Martial Arts Championship

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar Nov 08 : SHO Lal Bazar, Khalid on Wednesday inaugurated Open Kashmir Hapkido Championship 2023 at LP School Bota Kadal Srinagar which is organized by Grand warriors Academy of martial arts in collaboration with LP School under the ageis of Jammu and Kashmir Hapkido Association. On this occasion, Principal LP School Sameena, Secretary of school Abdul Rouf, Marco Polo of Kashmir Bashir Ahmad Shalla, and President of Hapkido Association Mohammad Shoiab, were guests of honor on the occasion.

In his address, Khalid congratulated all the participants for their enthusiastic involvement in the championship. He also praised the Grand Warriors Academy for its dedicated efforts in enhancing the sports in the local area.

A large number of players from different Schools/clubs will participate in this 2 day Championship.

While talking to the founder of the academy, Adil Hussain khan stated that the main motive of this championship in the local area is to boost the local talent. Given the startling rise in drug cases in the valley, it is our duty to organize these kinds of events to encourage young people to participate in sports.