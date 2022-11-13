GPC Jammu organises Trekking

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 13: Government Polytechnic College Jammu organized Trekking involving its students and staff members from Aithem to Baba

Bhaid Devta and back covering a distance of eight kms through the jungle using the narrow pathways, ravines, and small tributaries of Tawi

river.

In total, 60 member group, including 15 staff members, took part in the trekking experiencing the rich flora and fauna of the place and getting

acquainted with birds, animals, and wild fruits. The students also experienced the natural environment and beauty. They also got acquainted

with each other being from different engineering streams. The trekkers enthusiastically completed the trek with all zest and zeal to make the

said program very vibrant and successful. The event was organized under the supervision and guidance of Arun Bangotra, Principal

Government Polytechnic Jammu. Interacting with the group, he said, “Trekking is an exceptional way to introduce students to nature, a basic

understanding of being in nature, and helps students to build leadership skills and makes them more empathetic towards others.” The event

was coordinated by Tareq Amin, sports secretary and HoD Travel and Tourism; Chamel Singh (PEM) and Toshi Devi (PET).