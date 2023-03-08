Govt Will Keep Working To Further Women’s Empowerment: PM Modi On Intl Women’s Day

By Northlines -

New Delhi, Mar 8: On Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the role of women in ’s progress and said his government will keep working to further women’s empowerment. “On International Women’s Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India’s progress,” Modi said in a tweet. “Our government will keep working to further women empowerment,” he said using the hashtag ‘Nari Shakti for New India’. The prime minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

