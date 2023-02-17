Govt to make changes in IPC, CrPC laws: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Feb 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is going to make changes in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Evidence Act to create a strong internal security and make the laws relevant for the present time.

While addressing Delhi Police personnel and officials on the 76th Raising Day of Delhi Police here, Shah inaugurated the complete online facility of passport verification and also dedicated mobile forensic vehicles inducted in the Delhi Police to the people. Along with this, he also inaugurated the academic complex of National Forensic Science University’s (NFSU) Delhi Campus, Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

Shah said that the facility of passport verification through mobile tablets has also been started, with this, police verification of passport application will be done online in 5 days instead of 15 days. He said that on an average 2000 applications for passports are received daily and now their online processing will reduce the problems faced by the people.

Shah said that Delhi Police has also received the mobile forensic vans. He said that in the coming days, Delhi Police will become the first police force in the country to investigate every crime punishable with six years and above by the visit of a forensic team. “There is a great need to strengthen the judicial system of our country on the basis of forensic science evidence,” he said.

The Union Minister further said that when the vehicle, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and 14 different types of forensic kits, visits the crime scene, the conviction rate will significantly increase. He said that a modern building at a cost of Rs 34 crore for educational facilities in the Delhi campus of National Forensic Science University (NFSU) has also been inaugurated. This building spread over an area of more than 5000 square meters would help the students and provide them a good environment for study and research. 90 modern hostel rooms are also available in the building. “In the coming days, forensic investigation will play a very important role in the justice process,” Shah said.

Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is going to make changes in the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act in the days to come. These three laws would be brought in accordance with the time and spirit of the Constitution and would be further strengthened with the availability of forensic and other evidence to strengthen internal security, he added.

“The year 2023 will be significant for the Delhi Police as the force will have to stay alert since Delhi will be hosting international dignitaries for the G20 Summit. Delhi Police will have to keep alert on three fronts-security, management and traffic maintenance- in the national capital,” said Shah.

The Union Home Minister said that from 2014 to 2023, there have been radical changes in the country’s law and order situation and internal security. After the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the security agencies have complete dominance over terrorism.

He said that according to the latest data in Jammu and Kashmir, there has been a huge decline in terrorist incidents. The people are visiting Kashmir for tourism. Instead of incidents of stone pelting, processions and ‘bandhs’ that used to happen earlier, today the whole of Kashmir is free from these incidents and welcoming lakhs of tourists, it added.