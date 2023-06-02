Govt to make 129 Health, Wellness Centers operational by March next year: Lt. Governor

Kathua, Kupwara, Kulgam, Kishtiwar and Samba each to have 50-bedded integrated Ayush Hospitals

Srinagar, Jun 02 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that the government is all set to make 129 health and wellness centres operational by March 2024 in Jammu Kashmir.

Speaking during an inaugural function at Kashmir University, Sinha said that by March next year, 129 health and wellness centres will be made operational.

He also said that under the centrally sponsored scheme, 17 new Ayush dispensaries have been made operational and from the ongoing fiscal 17 more dispensaries will be made functional.”

“In five districts of Jammu Kashmir – Kathua, Kupwara, Kulgam, Kishtiwar and Samba, we are establishing 50 bedded integrated Ayush Hospitals each. From 2020 after the outbreak of COVID-19, at least half of the population of Jammu Kashmir has been given an Ayush immunity booster and support medicines,” he said.

Speaking about the recent Y20 event meetings at the University of Kashmir, Sinha said “After a long time or I can say that for the first time, the University of Kashmir has got a chance to hold an international event in which people of Kashmir took part by leaps and bounds.”

The LG said that the Y20 was a grand success and has become the talk of the town not only in India but in other countries too. “As such it was a meeting of the tourism working group and the main event will be held in Goa,” he said.

He also appreciated the Vice Chancellor of KU, its faculty and students for preparing the ground to make this grand event successful. “Yesterday World Milk Day was celebrated in India. You will be happy to know that the Government of India has decided to commence it in Srinagar,” Sinha said.

The LG informed that Ministers from 16 states were in Kashmir. “I believe that whenever we are holding such big events here, people feel of having more faith and trust in the government,” he said.

Speaking about the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission which was started here, Sinha said that it is his pleasure to say that Jammu Kashmir from antiquity has remained the centre of the health sector of Ayurveda and from ancient times, it had Ayurvedic and Unani hospitals.

He said that in order to strengthen the Ayurveda medicals, the Health and Medical Education Department has worked hard and started Government Ayurvedic Medical College in Akhnoor and Hospital with an intake capacity of 35 seats for the learners.

“Similarly, a Government Unani Medical College and Hospital was established in Ganderbal wherein besides treating the patients it will produce 60 doctors annually,” Sinha said.

Referring to many achieved milestones including the visit of 1.8 Crore tourists to Kashmir, he said that Jammu Kashmir is making its place on the Global Tourism map.”