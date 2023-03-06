Govt To Construct Smriti Bhawan In Memory Of PoJK Martyrs: LG Sinha

JAMMU, Mar 6: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that steps will be taken to regularize the colonies of displaced families and it is the responsibility of the government to secure their rights and build an enabling environment to fulfill aspirations of the youth. Sinha while addressing the gathering after inaugurating the ‘LG’s Special Governance Camp for Displaced Persons of PoJK’ at Bhour Camp near Chattha in Satwari area said that the drive to take the welfare schemes to every house to ensure coverage of all beneficiaries under CSS and UT Schemes will be held at Udhampur, Rajouri, Jammu, Poonch and Kathua.

“J&K Govt will construct Smriti Bhawan in the memory of martyrs of PoJK,” Sinha added.

He further said, “we had started outreach programmes in 2021 for families living outside UT so that no one is left behind in any welfare scheme and focusing on skilling, self employment, social assistance, financial inclusion to aid economic development and financial stability.” “The development of new J&K is incomplete without integration of PoJK Displaced Persons in the mainstream development,” he said adding.”we are committed to ensuring the welfare and well-being of all so they can realize their true potential and contribute in nation building.”

Notably, a series of Special Governance Camps are being organised to reach Displaced Persons at their doorsteps. Several Government Departments like Skill Development, Social Welfare, Industries and Commerce, Employment, Youth Services and Sports, Education, Transport, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Health, EDI and Banks will be registering and saturate the Displaced Persons of PoJK under various schemes and programmes being implemented by the Government so that the benefits of the same are also provided to all those eligible under norms. After the inauguration of the camp by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday at Sports Stadium, Bhour Camp, such camps will be organised at Geeta Mandir Samriti Bhawan, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu on March 11-12, Higher Secondary School, Doongi, Rajouri on March 12, Dak Bunglow Poonch on March 15, Shiv Om Palace, Near New Bus Stand , Khour, Akhnoor, Jammu on March 18 and at Tara Palace Ramgarh, Samba, High School W.No. 21, Chak Shakhian, Kathua, Adarsh Colony, Udhampur and Lamberi, Nowshera, Rajouri on March 19.