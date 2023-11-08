Govt to conduct land audit of industrial estates

Srinagar, Nov 7: In a significant move, the Jammu & Kashmir Government has decided to conduct a land audit of industrial estates in the Union Territory.

To begin with, the UT administration would carry out land audits of two industrial estates-one each in Kashmir and Jammu- on the pilot basis.

Documents revealed that the Department of Industries & Commerce has constituted two committees headed by the respective Joint Director (Development) Industries & Commerce for the exercise.

The committees would comprise of concerned functional manager, concerned industrial promotion officers/ block investigator, concerned Estates Manager SIDCO and concerned Estates Manager SICOP.

The committees have been directed to begin their exercise with pilot projects of industrial Estate Bari Brahmana in Jammu and Industrial Estate Lassipora, Pulwama in Kashmir.

The panels would approach their respective regional directors of land division for their support and assistance of both men and machinery, in order to conduct the exercise in a time-bound manner.

According to the Department of Industries & Commerce, the committees shall submit its audit ,

As per official documents, 67 industrial estates developed by SIDCO and SICOP are in Jammu & Kashmir.

As many as 5294 industrial units are functioning in these industrial estates spread over 37,341 kanals of land. Apart from this, 42 new industrial estates are being developed in the UT.