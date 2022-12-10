Govt services launched on Truecaller: Verified government contacts to help connect citizens & govt

Jammu Tawi, 09 Dec 22
Truecaller launches in app digital government directory to support seamless interaction between
citizens of India and the Government by giving easy access to thousands of verified contacts of
government officials. This is an important step to build trust in citizen services by protecting users
from any scams, fraud and spam.
The digital government directory gives access to helplines, law enforcement agencies, embassies,
educational institutes, hospitals, and other key departments of about 23 states including union
territories to Truecaller app users. This information has been sourced directly from the
government, and official government sources. This initiative is aimed at helping and streamlining
public access to government representatives and assisting over 240 million Indian Truecaller
users in connecting with the government in a hassle-free manner.
Based on interactions with netizens and relevant stakeholders, Truecaller has learnt that one of
the most pervasive scams on the phone involves impersonation of government officials. The
creation of a verified government contact directory is a continuation of Truecallers efforts to build
trust in communication and protect our users from frauds and scams. Users will see a green
background and a blue tick, indicating that the number is verified. Truecaller is working with
different government departments to expand the directory and is looking at adding contacts at the
district and municipal levels in the next phase, based on user feedback. Truecaller has also
created a simple process for any government agency to share information and get verified on the
directory.
Commenting on the launch of the feature, Pragya Misra, Director of Public Affairs, Truecaller said
that Truecaller has evolved to become more than just a Caller Identification app and is today
bridging the digital divide between the urban and growing semi-urban/rural markets in India by
enabling trust in digital communication. Our attempt is to protect people from widespread
impersonation of government officials leading to scams and frauds. We believe that with this
feature, citizens can easily reach out to the right authorities when in need. This is a first of its kind
digital directory of government numbers and we will keep improving on it based on user feedback.
We will continue to align our efforts to make communication safe by building trust.
