Govt revamps Winter Tourism for record arrival

Srinagar, Dec 2: The Jammu and Kashmir government is actively working to enhance winter tourism, aiming to stimulate the local economy by offering a blend of adventure and entertainment, encompassing winter sports and festivals, with the goal of attracting tourists to various destinations this winter

Speaking to KNO news agency, a senior government official said that a comprehensive strategy has been devised for the winter season, designed to offer diverse services to tourists arriving from both within the country and abroad. “Our winter plan is underway, promising a fusion of adventure and entertainment through various offerings, including winter sports and festivals, at different destinations,” he said.

“In the upcoming weeks, numerous grand events are expected to take place at various tourist destinations across Kashmir, and preparations are currently underway,” the official added.

He added that the administration has been conducting meetings with essential stakeholders, including hoteliers, to guarantee a hassle-free experience for tourists in terms of basic facilities during the winter season.

“We're elevating winter tourism to unprecedented heights this year. Connectivity challenges faced by many tourist resorts in Kashmir during winter have been substantially addressed. Anticipating a new record in winter tourism,” the official stated.

He further said that the roads leading to various tourist destinations, including Pahalgam, Doodhpathri, Gulmarg, Yusmarg, Bangus, Sonamarg, and other areas, have undergone refurbishment to ensure a smooth and pleasant experience for visitors.

Furthermore, in a bid to accommodate an increasing number of tourists, the government is actively enhancing Homestays across these destinations. “This initiative not only provides tourists with a cultural and environmental experience but also contributes to the local economy while ensuring ample accommodation for visitors,” he added.

As per data, in recent weeks, travel agents have noted a significant uptick of over 20 percent in bookings. This positive development the official said signals a prosperous winter season for Kashmir tourism, with anticipation that it may surpass previous records of arrivals.

“As Christmas and New Year approach, tourists are eager to celebrate both occasions in Kashmir, contributing to a steady increase in bookings with each passing day,” said the official.

Moreover, beyond these well-known winter tourist destinations, he said that the government intends to implement similar initiatives in districts with renowned tourist spots. Winter carnivals are slated to take place in these districts, aiming to promote these locales and elevate their status on the tourism map.