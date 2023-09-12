Govt notifies transport arrangements for migratory tribal families ahead of winter

Srinagar, Sep 11: Jammu and Kashmir government has notified arrangements for migration of pastoral tribal families from Kashmir region to Jammu ahead of winter.

The Tribal Affairs Department in collaboration with J&K Road Transport Corporation and the respective District Administration has notified arrangements for migration of pastoral tribal families from Kashmir region to Jammu, with the onset of winter, an official spokesman said.

The migration of families will commence from mid-September from higher reaches and will continue till November 2023.

The administrative council headed by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has approved the transport service for tribal population during migration as one of the key deliverables, which is being monitored by the Chief Secretary, Arun Mehta regularly.

Finance department has also earmarked required budget for this annual facility provided during summer and winter migration.

Every year the government deputes a fleet of trucks to ease the long-range migration through National Highway-44 and Mughal road. This year 150 trucks are being deployed to districts for which the Deputy Commissioners have notified nodal officers for facilitating migration and making associated arrangements.

Earlier, Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Shahid Choudhary reviewed the arrangement with Secretary Transport, G Prasanna Ramaswamy, DCs, RTC management and other allied departments. The meeting was also attended by MD J&K RTC, Director, Tribal Affairs, Director, Tribal Research Institute (TRI), Secretary, Advisory Board and other officers.

Deputy Commissioners of District Pulwama, Anantnag, Ramban, Udhampur, Kulgam, Shopian, Poonch and Rajouri will monitor the migration and put in place required arrangements in coordination with J&K RTC, Animal/Sheep Husbandry Deptt and local authorities.