Govt needs an excuse to put us under house arrest, claims Omar

Srinagar, Dec 9: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Saturday expressed apprehension that mainstream politicians in Kashmir may be put under house arrest ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on Article 370 petitions, claiming the government needs just an “excuse” for it.

He said he can only hope and pray the decision is in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“They need an excuse to put us under house arrest and they have an excuse. As we are unaware of what the decision would be, so are they. If they know, then there should be an investigation,” Abdullah told reporters in Kulgam district when asked about his views ahead of Monday's verdict. “Who will say with authority what is to happen? I do not have any such machinery or way by which I can come to know today what those five honourable judges have in their hearts, or what they have written in the judgement.

“I can only hope and pray that the decision is in our favour, but, I cannot neither claim that success will be ours, nor, anyone else can. We are waiting for the judgement, let it come, we will talk then,” he said. To a question about what the NC's future course of action, the former chief minister said he does not react to ifs and buts.

“Let the decision come, we are not running away from here. We will react then,” he added. Responding to another question about the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Abdullah said it was very unfortunate. “After her expulsion, when Moitra spoke to media, Farooq (Abdullah) was present. Our full support and sympathy is with her.

We regret that she was not allowed to speak in the Parliament to clear her stand. This proves that might is right,” he said. Omar said the BJP should remember that they will not be in power forever.

“Unfortunately, the tactics they are using today could probably be used against them in future,” he said.