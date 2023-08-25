Govt Lecturer suspended for advocating Art 370 case in SC

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has suspended a government lecturer, who had recently presented arguments against the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The disciplinary action has been taken against Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a senior lecturer in political science at the Government Higher Secondary School located in Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar. He has been suspended for his appearance in the Supreme Court where he advocated against the abrogation of Article 370 and its associated Article 35-A in violation of Service rules.

In an official statement issued today, the government declared Bhat's suspension “pending enquiry into his conduct.”

The suspension is based on violating provisions outlined in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Regulations (CSR), Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules of 1971, and Jammu and Kashmir Leave Rules. Zahoor, who also holds a degree in law, appeared for himself before the Supreme Court on Wednesday and argued against August 5, 2019 decisions.

The suspension order directs Bhat to report to the office of the Director of School Education in Jammu during the period of his suspension.

This measure ensures that he remains detached from his regular duties at the Government Higher Secondary School in Jawahar Nagar.

The Government has appointed Subah Mehta, Joint Director of School Education in Jammu, as the designated enquiry officer. This in-depth probe aims to ascertain the details surrounding Bhat's appearance and his argument in the Supreme Court and evaluate the extent of the alleged violations.