Govt-Industry interaction to iron out issues

Jammu Tawi, Apr 25: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired an interactive session with entrepreneurs and investors at the Civil Secretariat here. The meeting was aimed at addressing the issues and concerns faced by the industrial sector in the Union Territory.

During the meeting, several important issues were raised and discussed, including land use and allotment, infrastructure development, power, departmental clearances, legal issues, and other related concerns. Chief Secretary assured the participants of full support from the UT government and issued appropriate directions to resolve several issues.

The session also highlighted the hand-holding measures and incentives being provided to the industries in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Mehta assured that the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway would shortly be set open for round the year traffic thereby resolving several logistical issues faced by industries. He assured the industrialists from the Kashmir region that the government would take necessary steps to ensure that trucks carrying perishable items are able to move to their destinations smoothly without undue hindrances.

Chief Secretary called for conducting similar meetings every month to address the grievances of the industries in the UT.

Besides industrialists, the meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Prashant Goyal; Principal Secretary Power Development, H Rajesh Prasad; Secretary Revenue, Dr Piyush Singhla; Managing Director, JPDCL, Shiv Anant Tayal; MD KPDCL, Ch Mohd Yasin; Managing Director, SIDCO/SICOP and Senior Officers from Jammu and Kashmir provinces, virtually and in person.