Govt has Zero tolerance policy towards terrorism: Thakur

Terror incidents in J&K down by 168 percent;

conviction rate in terror financing cases over 94

percent

New Delhi, Dec 19: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on

Monday said that the Modi government has zero

tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Talking to reporters, Thakur said surgical strikes in 2016

were in response to the Uri attack. Balakot Air strikes in

2019 were in response to the Pulwama bombing, so all

these decisive actions yielded definitive results.

Thakur said that terror incidents in Jammu Kashmir have

reduced by 168 per cent under the Modi government

and the conviction rate in terror financing cases is over

94 percent.

He said that since 2014, violence due to insurgency has

come down by 80 percent, civilian deaths decreased by

89 percent and 6,000 militants have surrendered.

Thakur said that India conducted the surgical strike on

September 29, 2016, across the Line of Control (LoC)

as a response to a terrorist attack on an Army base in

the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

On February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force fighter jets

crossed the Line of Control and destroyed terror launch

pads in Balakot in Pakistan, he said.

The strikes were undertaken days after 40 Central

Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in a terror

attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February

14, he added.