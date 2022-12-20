Govt has Zero tolerance policy towards terrorism: Thakur

Terror incidents in J&K down by 168 percent;
conviction rate in terror financing cases over 94
percent
New Delhi, Dec 19: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on
Monday said that the Modi government has zero
tolerance policy towards terrorism.
Talking to reporters, Thakur said surgical strikes in 2016
were in response to the Uri attack. Balakot Air strikes in
2019 were in response to the Pulwama bombing, so all
these decisive actions yielded definitive results.
Thakur said that terror incidents in Jammu Kashmir have
reduced by 168 per cent under the Modi government
and the conviction rate in terror financing cases is over
94 percent.
He said that since 2014, violence due to insurgency has
come down by 80 percent, civilian deaths decreased by
89 percent and 6,000 militants have surrendered.
Thakur said that India conducted the surgical strike on
September 29, 2016, across the Line of Control (LoC)
as a response to a terrorist attack on an Army base in
the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
On February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force fighter jets
crossed the Line of Control and destroyed terror launch
pads in Balakot in Pakistan, he said.
The strikes were undertaken days after 40 Central
Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in a terror
attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February
14, he added.