Govt Forms UT-Level Health Committee For G20 Summit

JAMMU, Jan 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered constitution of Union territory Level Health Committee for ensuring medical care arrangements and advance operationalization of medical services for various G20 events “to be held” across Jammu and Kashmir. Headed by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, the 5-member committee comprises of Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department , Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department , Representatives of G20 Working Groups (if any) and Additional Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department (Convener), according to a government order issued here.

The terms of reference of the UT level G20 Health Committees among others is to work with relevant stakeholders to oversee and ensure suitable adoption and adaptation of SOPs for medical care arrangements for India’s forthcoming G20 Presidency; Inspection and need assessment of all medical care arrangements at identified international and domestic airports, G20 meeting venues, hotels, excursion sites etc. as part of planned official itinerary; formation of dedicated Medical Task Force at UT and District(s) level, with identified Nodal Medical Officer(s) for provision of medical services at the various host city venues; Identification and earmarking of hospital(s) with requisite specialties and services (including blood bank services) at the host city and reserving of hospital beds at these facilities for the duration of G20 event in the city. Besides, the committee has been tasked with to ensure placement of mobile ambulances with necessary medical equipment as per international standards or protocols to cater for in any emergency, provisioning of Air Ambulance services, for medical evacuation, wherever deemed to be required, particularly in far-flung and difficult to reach areas. The other terms of reference include training/orientation of deployed medical personnel and support staff; Promulgation of COVID-19 protocols and testing facility as per protocols; Sharing of operational plans and details of key stakeholders with G20 (Security), Ministry of External Affairs and Coordination with the Home Department for antecedent verification of deployed medical personnel/ support staff in conjunction with local police.

“The Committee shall be serviced by the Health and Medical Education Department,” the order added.