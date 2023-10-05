Govt firmly committed to rooting out terrorism: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 5 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Narendra Modi government is firmly committed to rooting out terrorism from the country.

Shah also said Prime Minister Modi's vision is behind the policy of zero tolerance for terrorism adopted by the country.



The home minister said this ahead of an anti-terror conference that he will inaugurate here.



”The Modi government is firmly committed to rooting out terrorism from our country. Will inaugurate the ‘3rd Anti-terror Conference' hosted by @NIA_India in New Delhi today and illustrate Modi Ji's vision behind the policy of zero tolerance for terrorism adopted by our nation,” he wrote on X.