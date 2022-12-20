Govt fails to implement ban on private practices by doctors

Banning private practice will improve patient care;

There should be either govt or private practice not

both, says DAK

Jahangeer Ganaie

Jammu Tawi/Srinagar, Dec 19: The government has

failed to implement the Chawla committee

recommendations suggesting a ban on private practice

by faculty of medical colleges in Jammu & Kashmir.

The government constituted the committee comprising

medical experts and headed by Prof Y K Chawla, former

Director PGI, Chandigarh, to assess improvement in

medical facilities in Jammu & Kashmir. The committee

had recommended a blanket ban on the private practice

of faculty of medical colleges in the union territory and

said it should be banned in principle and made an

offence.

The committee had suggested a number of measures

for better patient care services across J&K hospitals,

saying the doctors are not involved in research. “It has

been observed that faculty of medical colleges who are

practicing don’t develop research and academics.

Therefore, private practice should be banned in

principle,” the committee had recommended.

Around a year has passed since then, but the

government is tight-lipped and has failed to implement

the recommendations on the ground.

Abdul Qayoom Wani, chairman of the Civil Society

Forum said if the government really wants to make the

health sector accountable and improve patient care,

then they must ban the private practice of doctors at any

cost.

“Doctors must be given due perks but they must not be

allowed to do private practice and it is the poor patient

who is suffering while financially sound people can

afford any private hospital,” Wani said.

He said that poor patients have to wait for months

together to get their turn for treatment and till then the

condition of the patient deteriorates. “Besides, the

operation centre must function in every hospital 24×7

and senior doctors must remain available,” he said,

adding that hospitals shouldn't be handed over to

students after 4 pm.

Wani said the government must segregate both sectors

so that these will flourish and people can get better

treatment in the private as well as the government

sectors.

Several doctors and activists KNO spoke to said that

when doctors work in both sectors, they are unable to

deliver well and the poor patients are at the receiving

end.

They said that a large number of doctors in Jammu &

Kashmir have neither government jobs nor do they get

opportunities to establish themselves in private

hospitals. “On the other hand, many government

doctors, despite getting handsome salaries, engage in

private practice, thus taking the share of the

unemployed doctors who are forced to leave for other

states in search of a job,” they said.

By indulging in private practice, the government doctors

get overburdened and this definitely affects the quality of

services provided to patients as well as the mental and

physical health of doctors who don’t get enough time for

themselves, they added.

Dr Nisar Ul Hasan, president of the Doctors Association

of Kashmir, said that the private practice of doctors is

“definitely taking a heavy toll” on patient care, medical

research and education.

"Private practice, especially in medical colleges, should

be immediately banned as there is no provision of

private practice as these aren't only centres of patient

care but centres of medical education and research. A

faculty member after getting appointed full time for three

assignments – patient care, medical education and

research, he/she starts doing private practice and then

is unable to do justice with the three tasks for what a

huge salary and other perks are paid,” he said.

Dr Nisar said most of these faculty members spend their

time in private hospitals and very less time is being

given to medical education and research due to which

we are unable to produce quality doctors. “Government

doctors are government servants and permitting private

practice is bound to affect the discharge of their official

duties,” he said.

The DAK president added, “Government claims that

faculty members are doing private practice in their spare

time. This spare time is for rest and doing justice to the

job; but when doctors spend the so-called spare time in

private practice, they just attend medical college for

relaxing and refreshing themselves and are unable to

perform the job in a justified way. This is the main

reason that poor patients are even given dates for

consultation, and for procedures, they have to wait for

months together, and a situation is being created where

these poor patients are forced to visit them in a private

clinic where doctors give their whole attention to them.”

These faculty members must be given a choice either to

choose government or private sector so that they can do

justice with their job and patient care will become better

in both sectors, Dr Nisar said.

The advisor to Lieutenant Governor and Administrative

Secretary Health and Medical Education did not respond

to repeated calls and texts by this reporter—(KNO)