Govt fails to implement ban on private practices by doctors

Banning private practice will improve patient care;
There should be either govt or private practice not
both, says DAK
Jahangeer Ganaie
Jammu Tawi/Srinagar, Dec 19: The government has
failed to implement the Chawla committee
recommendations suggesting a ban on private practice
by faculty of medical colleges in Jammu & Kashmir.
The government constituted the committee comprising
medical experts and headed by Prof Y K Chawla, former
Director PGI, Chandigarh, to assess improvement in
medical facilities in Jammu & Kashmir. The committee
had recommended a blanket ban on the private practice
of faculty of medical colleges in the union territory and
said it should be banned in principle and made an
offence.
The committee had suggested a number of measures
for better patient care services across J&K hospitals,
saying the doctors are not involved in research. “It has
been observed that faculty of medical colleges who are
practicing don’t develop research and academics.
Therefore, private practice should be banned in
principle,” the committee had recommended.
Around a year has passed since then, but the
government is tight-lipped and has failed to implement
the recommendations on the ground.
Abdul Qayoom Wani, chairman of the Civil Society
Forum said if the government really wants to make the
health sector accountable and improve patient care,
then they must ban the private practice of doctors at any
cost.
“Doctors must be given due perks but they must not be
allowed to do private practice and it is the poor patient
who is suffering while financially sound people can
afford any private hospital,” Wani said.
He said that poor patients have to wait for months
together to get their turn for treatment and till then the
condition of the patient deteriorates. “Besides, the
operation centre must function in every hospital 24×7
and senior doctors must remain available,” he said,
adding that hospitals shouldn't be handed over to
students after 4 pm.
Wani said the government must segregate both sectors
so that these will flourish and people can get better
treatment in the private as well as the government
sectors.
Several doctors and activists KNO spoke to said that
when doctors work in both sectors, they are unable to
deliver well and the poor patients are at the receiving
end.
They said that a large number of doctors in Jammu &
Kashmir have neither government jobs nor do they get
opportunities to establish themselves in private
hospitals. “On the other hand, many government
doctors, despite getting handsome salaries, engage in
private practice, thus taking the share of the
unemployed doctors who are forced to leave for other
states in search of a job,” they said.
By indulging in private practice, the government doctors
get overburdened and this definitely affects the quality of
services provided to patients as well as the mental and
physical health of doctors who don’t get enough time for
themselves, they added.
Dr Nisar Ul Hasan, president of the Doctors Association
of Kashmir, said that the private practice of doctors is
“definitely taking a heavy toll” on patient care, medical
research and education.
"Private practice, especially in medical colleges, should
be immediately banned as there is no provision of
private practice as these aren't only centres of patient
care but centres of medical education and research. A
faculty member after getting appointed full time for three
assignments – patient care, medical education and
research, he/she starts doing private practice and then
is unable to do justice with the three tasks for what a
huge salary and other perks are paid,” he said.
Dr Nisar said most of these faculty members spend their
time in private hospitals and very less time is being
given to medical education and research due to which
we are unable to produce quality doctors. “Government
doctors are government servants and permitting private
practice is bound to affect the discharge of their official
duties,” he said.
The DAK president added, “Government claims that
faculty members are doing private practice in their spare
time. This spare time is for rest and doing justice to the
job; but when doctors spend the so-called spare time in
private practice, they just attend medical college for
relaxing and refreshing themselves and are unable to
perform the job in a justified way. This is the main
reason that poor patients are even given dates for
consultation, and for procedures, they have to wait for
months together, and a situation is being created where
these poor patients are forced to visit them in a private
clinic where doctors give their whole attention to them.”
These faculty members must be given a choice either to
choose government or private sector so that they can do
justice with their job and patient care will become better
in both sectors, Dr Nisar said.
The advisor to Lieutenant Governor and Administrative
Secretary Health and Medical Education did not respond
to repeated calls and texts by this reporter—(KNO)