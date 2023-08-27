Govt employee Chargesheeted for duping a man

Tawi, Aug 26: The Crime Branch of Jammu and Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against a government employee here for allegedly duping a man of Rs 3 lakhs on the pretext of arranging a job for his wife, an official said.

The 123-page chargesheet was filed against the accused Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Budgam district in Kashmir, in the court for judicial determination after allegations of cheating were proved during the investigation, a spokesperson of the agency said.

He said Amreek Singh, a resident of Bakshi Nagar area of Jammu, lodged a complaint against Bhat, claiming that accused had duped him of Rs 3 lakhs on the pretext of arranging a government job for his wife in Doda district.

Preliminary verifications were initiated against the accused and the allegations were prima facie substantiated, leading to the registration of a formal case for in depth probe, the spokesperson said.

