Govt doctors run private hospitals in Kashmir: DAK

‘Seeks ban on private practice in medical colleges’

Srinagar, Dec 01 (KNO): Doctors Association Kashmir

(DAK) on Thursday said it is ironical that government

doctors are allowed to run private hospitals in Kashmir.

“Doctors take salary from public hospitals and surprisingly

work for private hospitals,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul

Hassan.

In a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News

Observer (KNO), Dr Hassan said public hospitals are the

places where poor seek health care. Majority of our

population is still poor and cannot afford expensive

treatment in private hospitals.

“Diverting human resource from government hospitals to

private sector deprives poor and underprivileged of

essential health care,” he said.

The DAK President said government doctor is a

government servant all the 24 hours of the day, round the

clock and does not cease to be one during spare hours

when he/she is away from duty.

“Permitting private practice at any time in the day is bound

to affect the discharge of official duties by government

doctor,” he said.

Dr Nisar said the dual practice creates pervasive

incentives for doctors to increase waiting time at

government hospitals so that patients are forced to go to

private clinics.

“Doctors concentrate their attention and work effort on

private practice at the expense of public hospitals.

They use public hospitals as recruiting grounds for their

private practice and orchestrate scenarios to generate

business for their clinics,” he said.

General Secretary DAK Dr Arshad Ali said private practice

has eaten away our premier health institutions which not

only are crucial life-saving assets but also full-time centers

for medical education and research.

The academic character of the health institutions has got

damaged and profession of healthcare has got affected by

private practice.

“Private health sector should grow, but not at the cost of

public health sector,” he said adding “private hospitals

can’t run their business by hiring government doctors who

are appointed full-time for public sector.”

Spokesperson DAK Dr Riyaz Ahmad Dagga said time has

come to segregate health sector and doctors have to

decide whether to work for private or public health sector.

“Government should ban private practice of government

doctors particularly in medical colleges to ensure round

the clock availability of doctors for patients,” he

added—(KNO)