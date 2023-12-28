Govt Dental College Jammu generates Rs 1.1 Cr in 4 yrs, faces staff shortage

Jahangeer Ganaie

Jammu Tawi, Dec 27: Government Dental College and Hospital in Jammu has generated over Rs 1.1 crore in revenue over the past four years. However, the institute faces a significant challenge with approximately 100 vacant positions within the hospital.

The reply to an RTI application by social activist MM Shuja has revealed that the hospital generated revenue of Rs 8.14 lakhs in the fiscal year 2020-21, Rs 24.96 lakhs in 2021-22, Rs 48.26 lakhs in 2022-23 and Rs 29.05 lakhs from April 2023 to October 2023.

The hospital currently has a total of 119 vacancies of doctors, with 90 in position and 29 positions lying vacant. The paramedical staff strength stands at 96, with only 40 in position and 56 positions vacant. Among the 57 non-gazetted posts in the hospital, 29 are occupied, leaving 28 vacant.

The disclosed data also sheds light on the hospital's patient statistics over the past four years.

In 2020-21, 4,307 new patients were registered, along with 2,511 old patients and 159 inpatients, the RTI reveals. “The numbers increased in subsequent years, with 8,165 new patients in 2021-22, 5,302 old patients, and 324 inpatients.”

In 2022-23, the figures rose to 13,156 registered patients, including 7,966 old patients and 372 inpatients.

From April to October of the current year, 8,400 new patients were registered, alongside 4,822 old patients and 175 inpatients. (KNO)