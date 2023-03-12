Govt Cuts Electricity Connections Of Many Including Former CM Azad, BJP President Ravinder Raina

JAMMU, Mar 12: The Jammu and Kashmir administration disconnected electricity connections of many people in Jammu, including former CM and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, BJP State president Ravinder Raina and former BJP MLA Neelam Langeh, for non-payment of arrears. Azad has not paid the bill of four lakh rupees. Similarly, Langeh has not paid the bill of Rs 1 lakh. Taking action on this, the Electricity Corporation has disconnected the connections. At present, Ravinder Raina is living in Gandhi Nagar 14A, Neelam Langeh in Gandhi Nagar, while Azad is living in Bungalow No.1 Gandhi Nagar. According to the Electricity Corporation, action has been taken on the instructions of higher officials. Earlier, notices were issued to all these leaders and three days’ time was given to clear dues but nothing happened during this period. Taking action on Saturday, the team disconnected the connections. Issuing the order, the Corporation said, now action will be taken against other influential people as well. In the past too, many times the Electricity Corporation has been giving opportunities to the people to pay the bills. Initiatives have also been taken to pay the bills in easy installments under the Amnesty scheme. Till now people have not taken interest in it. Now the Corporation is taking action against such electricity consumers. After the disconnection of three big leaders of the State, discussions has started in the city. Till now the connections of middle class people were cut, but this time the connections of politicians have also been cut. The officials of the Electricity Corporation have disconnected more than 400 connections in Valmiki Colony. Along with this, power has also been cut from two transformers of 400 KV. Apart from this, the connection of Estate Department and Floriculture Department has also been disconnected. BJP State President Ravinder Raina said that he is on a tour of Rajouri-Poonch and came to know that the electricity in the security guard room has been cut off. DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad’s PA Dil Nawaz said that the Electricity Corporation had mistakenly cut off the electricity at Azad’s official residence, which was later restored. The electricity bill is being paid by the Estate Department. Sources said that this action has been taken on the instructions of higher officials. The electricity consumers who will not pay the bills and who have illegal connections, action will be taken on all of them, says Rajesh Sharma, XEN.