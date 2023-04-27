Govt committed to provide employment to youth, says LG Sinha

Waris Fayaz

Baramulla, Apr 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the government is committed to provide employment to the unemployed youth through different schemes.

Speaking on the occasion of an inaugural ceremony of transit camps for PM package employees in Baramulla, Sinha said that instead of spreading lies and misleading common people like politicians do for getting vote, the administration will ensure development on the grassroots level.

He said that the government is committed to provide employment to the unemployed youth through different schemes and many youth have already been provided jobs through different schemes.

Expressing happiness, Avtaar Bhat, president of Pandit colony said that the move is going to give them relief.

“We have witnessed the worst in the past and now it seems a time has changed and finally our efforts have led to this moment,” he said.