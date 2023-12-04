Govt committed to end all discrimination, create equitable society: LG

Jammu Tawi, Dec 3: On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday felicitated the individuals and institutions who have overcome challenges in life to excel in various sectors and made outstanding contributions to empower Divyangjan.

The event was organized by Kalpana Kala Kendra in association with J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages; Jigar Jammu and Anam Sneh Parivar Prayagraj, at Abhinav Theatre.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated and commended the recipients of awards for their determination and hard work in pursuit of excellence in their respective fields.

He shared the efforts of the UT Administration towards socio-economic empowerment of persons with disabilities and developing an enabling environment for them to lead a dignified life.

“Government is committed to end all discrimination and create an inclusive, just and equitable society in which our Divyangjan enjoy equal opportunities and are able to realise their potential and dreams,” the Lt Governor said.

Various initiatives for inclusion of Divyangjans, including J&K Rights to Persons with Disabilities Rules, Appointment of a Disability Commissioner for focused attention and Registration with National Trust emphasizing the commitment to Intellectual Disabilities, he said.

He said the Administration has also taken steps to recognise 100% visual disability as benchmark disability for MTS post, increase in number of benchmark disabilities for various posts in Government sector and 200 percent increase in distribution of retrofitted scooties to achieve saturation.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are being made to create accessible infrastructure for Divyangjan in government buildings and major public places, he added.

The Lt Governor urged all sections of the society to join the J&K Administration's endeavour in ensuring complete integration of Divyangjan into the mainstream and their effective participation in socio-economic activities with dignity.

He also assured every support and assistance from the administration to Persons with Disabilities in their entrepreneurial and business ventures.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor released a book titled “Swarn Dhara”. Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary JKAACL; Rahul Sahai, Chairman PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Ritu Singh, founding Chairperson FICCI FLO J&K; Dr Anita Sharma, Vice President, Kalpana Kala Kendra; Prof Avinash Chandra Mishra from Delhi University; Indu Sannoo, CEO Samsidh Group of Schools Bangalore, senior officers and people from various states and UTs were present.