Govt Assigns Acting Principals To GMCs Of Kathua, Udhampur, Handwara

JAMMU, Jan 2: Jammu and Kashmir government assigned the charge of the post of principal of GMC Kathua, Udhampur and Handwara to three senior professors.

Quoting an order, that the arrangement has been made on temporary basis till regular appointments are made.

As per the order, Dr Surinder Kumar Atri presently posted in department of Pathology GMC Kathua shall hold the charge of Principal GMC Kathua, Dr Mrityunjay posted in department of Psychology GMC Jammu shall hold charge of Principal GMC Udhampur and Dr Iffat Hassan Shah posted in department of Dermatology, GMC Srinagar shall hold charge of GMC Handwara.