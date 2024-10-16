back to top
    Govt approves Rs 35,000 Cr for PM Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan

    New Delhi, Oct 16:  The Government on Wednesday approved Rs 35,000 crore for PM Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) with an aim to provide remunerative price to farmers as well as stabilisation of market price for consumers.
    The decision was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
    Giving details, the Minister said the scheme is aimed at protecting farmers from distress sale during peak harvesting time.
    It will promote self-sufficiency in the production of pulses, oilseeds and other essential agri-horticulture commodities, increase farmers income and protect consumers' interest. (AGENCIES)

