Govt appoints DCs, ADDCs as administrators of ULBs

Jammu Tawi, Nov 29: In a significant development, the administration of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory on Wednesday appointed deputy commissioners (DCs) and additional district development commissioners (ADDCs) as administrators of the urban local bodies, as the five-year term of elected representatives of these bodies came to an end.

The Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) today appointed DCs and ADDCs as administrators of 71 municipal councils and municipal committees in the UT.

While respective DCs have been appointed as administrators of municipal councils, the respective ADDCs would look after the administrative and financial functioning of municipal committees.

According to a notification issued by the H&UDD, DCs have been appointed as administrators of 17 municipal councils, while ADDCs of 54 municipal committees.

As per the notification, they have been appointed as administrators for a period not exceeding six months or until the municipal committee/councils are established, whichever is earlier.

The administrators have been appointed due to delay in holding municipal elections. The terms of elected representatives of almost all municipal bodies in J&K have come to end.

With the end of their tenure, the mayors, presidents, vice-presidents, councilors of urban local bodies are no longer entitled to perks, privileges and honorarium.