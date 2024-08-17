back to top
    Govt allows hunt of aggressive black bear in Poonch district

    , Aug 17: In response to a fatal black bear attack in the Loran Mandi area of Poonch district, the  Jammu and Government has authorized the Wildlife Warden of Rajouri to hunt the animal. The order was issued after extensive efforts to capture the bear failed. Sanctioned under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the hunt comes with strict conditions to ensure the bear is correctly identified and to prevent any misuse of the directive.

