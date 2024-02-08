Government scraps free movement between India and Myanmar to ensure internal security

New Delhi, Feb 8: The Home Ministry has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India's North-eastern states bordering Myanmar, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.



“Since the ministry of external affairs is currently in the process of scrapping it, the home ministry has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR,” he further said in a post on X.

Earlier this week, Shah had announced that the government will begin fencing the India-Myanmar border.

“It has decided to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border. To facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved.

“Out of the total border length, a 10 km stretch in Moreh, Manipur, has already been fenced. Furthermore, two pilot projects of fencing through a Hybrid Surveillance System (HSS) are under execution. They will fence a stretch of 1 km each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Additionally, fence works covering approx 20 km in Manipur have also been approved, and the work will start soon,” he had tweeted on February 6.