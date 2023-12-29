NEW DELHI, Dec 29: GST officers have been given more time to issue demand notices for discrepancies in annual returns for 2018-19 and 2019-20 financial years.
On December 28, the government extended the deadline in this regard for 2018-19 fiscal to April 30, 2024 and for 2019-20 fiscal to August 31, 2024. A notification has been issued by the Finance Ministry in this regard. Currently, the deadline is March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, for 2018-19 and 2019-20 financial years, respectively.
AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the extension pertains to issuance of orders for the recovery of tax liabilities, whether due to non-payment, underpayment, or erroneous claim of input tax credit, for the financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20. Previously, the government had revised these deadlines.
For the fiscal 2018-19, the deadline was extended to March 31, 2024 from the original deadline of December 31, 2023. Similarly, for the fiscal year 2019-20, the deadline was pushed to June 30, 2024, from the initial deadline of March 31, 2023. (Agencies)
Government Extends Deadlines For GST Officers To Issue Demand Notices For FY 2019, 2020
