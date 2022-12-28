Google gets notices for non-payment of penalties

Agencies

The Competition Commission is understood to have issued demand notices to Google for its failure to pay within the stipulated

time the penalties imposed on the internet major for anti-competitive practices, according to sources. Google has filed appeals before

the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) two orders in October.

The appeals are yet to be heard by the tribunal.

In October, the watchdog slapped penalties totalling Rs 2,274.2 crore in two separate cases on Android mobile system and Play

Store policies.

The sources said CCI has issued demand notices to Google for non-payment of penalties imposed on the company in the two

cases.

While passing the orders, one on October 20 and another on October 25, the watchdog had directed the company to pay each of

the penalties within 60 days of receiving the order concerned. With Google yet to pay the penalties, CCI has issued the demand

notices.

Under the competition law, an entity has to pay the fine within 30 days of receiving the demand notice, failing which the regulator

can invoke its powers to recover the amount.

According to Google, appeals have been filed in both cases. As per the process, based on the outcome of the application seeking a

stay on CCI orders, the penalties will become payable, it added.