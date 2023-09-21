Goldy Brar’s aides raided by Punjab police in Moga, Tarn Taran, Amritsar

Chandigarh, Sep 21 : Punjab Police on Thursday launched a statewide crackdown on the accomplices of gangster Goldy Brar.



The special operation started at around 7am.



Goldy Brar is an accused in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.





Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, went to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.



Goldy Brar is also suspected to be a part of Khalistan movement in Canada.







Police early morning began their raids to nab the close aides of Goldy Brar in Moga, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran and Amritsar rural.



This comes amid India's diplomatic stand-off with Canada. Tension has grown since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that Canada was investigating “credible allegations” about the potential involvement of Indian government agents in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.











