Gold Futures Rise ₹381 To ₹60,699 Per 10 Grams

By Northlines -

NEW DELHI, Oct 20: Gold prices on Friday rose ₹381 to ₹60,699 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by ₹381 or 0.63 per cent at ₹60,699 per 10 grams in a turnover of 15,051 lots.
Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.


Globally, gold was trading 0.66 per cent higher at $1,993.50 per ounce in New York. (Agencies)

SHARE
Previous article3 Persons Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In J&K’s Kishtwar
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR