Going To Jail For Country, Society, Matter Of Pride: Kejriwal Ahead Of Sisodia’s Questioning By CBI

NEW DELHI, Feb 26: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said going to jail for the country and the society is not a curse but a matter of pride, amid apprehensions of his deputy Manish Sisodia’s arrest by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. Sisodia will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later in the day in connection with the federal agency’s probe into the alleged scam. “God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and the society, it is not a curse but a matter of pride. I pray to god that you return from jail soon. Delhi’s children, their parents and all of us will wait for you,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.