GOC-in-C, others pay tribute to martyrs

POONCH, Nov 22: The Platinum Jubilee of Poonch Link-Up Day, marking the ‘Operation Easy’ conducted by Indian Army in 1948 to defend the border district from the invading Pakistani raiders was celebrated with traditional gaiety and fervour by the people of Poonch and Indian Army today.

While remembering the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers and citizens of the region defending Poonch today, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC White Knight Corps and other senior military and civil dignitaries laid the wreath and paid tributes at `Namansthal’ War Memorial.

Local residents of the area including a large number of serving and retired Army personnel, members of civil administration and students were present to witness the event.

Later in the day, a series of events including release of balloons, lighting of lamp, documentary on Poonch Link-Up Day, cultural program, kaleidoscope kept the crowd spellbound at the Natu Auditorium.

The Army Commander Northern Command interacted with Veer Naris , War heroes of 1965 & 1971 war alongwith the winners of sports events , school students and beneficiaries of artificial limbs fitment .

The General Officer in his address, expressed his gratitude to the locals for their contribution in bringing peace and astounding success which the Army could not have achieved without their support.

“Army and Civil Administration are conscious of the remoteness of the area and hardships of the people and it is our moral obligation to provide succour,” he said.

The Army Commander appreciated the overwhelming response and support of people and all troops of Poonch Brigade under Ace of Spades Division to make the Poonch Link-Up Day a grand success.