Girls U-17 meet of Zone Udhampur held

NL Corresspondent

Udhampur, May 10: Zonal level Inter School Tournament for Girls Under-17 years in the disciplines of Kho Kho, Kabaddi, Volleyball and Tug of War held at Mini Stadium, here today under the banner of Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS).

About 330 girls drawn from 20 different government and private educational institutions took part in this event. Raghuveer Singh, SHO Udhampur was the chief guest, who appreciated the winners and runners-up teams amidst interaction.

Deep Kumar, ZPEO Udhampur presided. Veena Rani, senior lecturer and Chander Mohan Sharma, member JKCA were special guests.

The competition held under the supervision of Dharmveer Singh, DYSSO Udhampur and Deep Kumar, ZPEO Udhampur.

Among others present were, Jasvinder Singh, Ajit Singh, Deepika Manhas, Sandeep Kour, Asha Meenakshi and Sonali, Ashok Sharma,Vickey Sharma, Bhopinder Singh, Meenakshi and Anshu Brat Khanna.

The competition officiated by the technical officials including Ravi Singh (kho-kho), Naveen Sharma (Kabaddi), Swarndeep Singh Tara (Volleyball), Kanchan Sharma, Rakesh Sawhney, Rakesh Khajuria, Ranjeet Singh, Rajnu Badyal, Kumari Nirmal, Kanchan Bala, Vinod Kumar, Rohit Parihan, Meenu, Ranveer Singh, Kuldeep Sharma, Pooja Sharma, Kamaljeet Kour, Nisha, Gurvinder Kour, Meenakshi, Palak, Sanjeev Verma and Mayank Mengi.

The Results (Finals):

Kho Kho: GHSS Chak Rakhwalla bt GHSS Battal Ballian by three points.

Kabaddi: GHS Jakhar bt GGHS Udhampur five points.

Volleyball: BBSVP Udhampur bt Army Public School 2-0.

Tug of War: KC Gurukul School bt Happy Model Higher Secondary School 2-0.