Girls Reasi Zone sports meet concludes

The Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO) Reasi, Ram Krishan Bhat interacted with the participants and appreciated those winning athletes and their support staff.

The competition officiated by the technical team comprising Sanjeev Sharma, Ashoka Kumari, Devinder Kour, Jaswant Singh, Mohd. Raiz, Arun Dev, Meenakshi Sharma , Shamim Akther, Kirna Devi, Avinesh Kumar, Sher Akther, Deep Sharma, Ashish Kumar, Rajan Kumar, Sahil Sharma, Madhu Rani, Neha Sharma, Jaswinder Kour, Pawan Kumar, Danish Singh, Jasbir Kour, Priya Sharma,Varinder Singh, Ram Asra, Vinod Singh, Jugal Kishor, Suman Lata, Goutam Kundal, Sapna Devi, Rani Devi and Kajol Devi.

The Results: Under-14: 100 mtrs: Sapna (GHS Sirla Bhaga), Ist; Samreen (MS Upper Seela), 2nd and Axza (MS DIET), 3rd. 200 mtrs: Meenakshi (GMS Upper Seela), Ist; Priyanka Thakur (HS Sirla Bhaga), 2nd and Mumtaz (HS Kambal Danaga), 3rd. 400 mtrs: Arti Devi (MS DlET), Ist; Janvi (MS Lower Seela), 2nd and Manira (GMS Kayalan), 3rd. Long Jump: Ruksana (HS Panasa), Ist , Lakshita (GHS Lower Seela), 2nd, Shina Akther (HS Kambal Danga) 3rd. Shot Put: Virta (GHSS Reasi), Ist; Suman Devi (GMS Kund Sarhi), 2nd and Priya Verma(GMS Upper Paroh), 3rd.

UNDER-17: 100 mtrs: Raj Kumar(GGHSS Reasu), Ist; Gun Gun Devi (HS Sirla Bhaga), 2nd and Naseema Akther (HS Grah), 3rd. 200 mtrs: Rubina Akther(GHSS Reasi ), Ist; Sonali (HSS Sirla Bhaga), 2nd and Pallavi Devi (HSS Agharjitto), 3rd. 400 mtrs: Sunakahi Thakur (HSS Agharjitto), Ist; Vaishali Sharma (GHS Nomai), 2nd and Arushi Devi (GHS Sirla Bhaga), 3rd. 800 mtrs: Silma (HS Bhagdar), Ist; Akshi (HSs Bhagdar), 2nd and Suhani (HSS Panthal), 3rd. Long Jump: Silma Devi (HSS Bhagdar) Ist Sharma, Saima Akther (HS Kambal Danga) 2nd and Geetika Sharma (GGHSS Reasi), 3rd. High Jump: Sahreen Bibi (GHS Kambal Danga), Ist and Silma Devi (HSS Bhagdar), Nishu Devi (2nd), Nishu Devi (GGHSS Reasi) 3rd. Shot Put: Roopali Thakur (GMS KundSaria), Ist; Sumegdha Gupta (TSN Reasi), 2nd and Avita Davi (GGHSS Reasi), 3rd.

Discuss Throw: Roopali Thakur(MS KundSarai), Ist; Akriti Thakur (GGHS)Reasi, 2nd and Akshi Devi (GHSS Bhagdar), 3rd. Javelin Throw- Kritika Thakur (GGHS Reasi) Ist, Honey Rajput (GHS Katra) 2nd, Kushboo (MS Hansali) 3rd.