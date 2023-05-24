Girls Fencing, Handball events held at Udhampur

NL Corresspondent

Udhampur, May 24: District level inter-school girls' competitions in the disciplines of Fencing and Handball in under-14 and under-17 age groups took place here today under the banner of Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS).

About 82 girls drawn from different educational institutions of five zones of the district participated in these two events, a handout issued by the district office informed.

Earlier, district (DYSS) officer Udhampur, Romesh Chander Mishra along with Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO), ZPEO Pushpinder Kour and ZPEO Rmnagar, Sham Lal interacted with the participants.

While the competition held in Fencing individual events, the organisers conducted selection trials cum competition in the discipline of Handball to select the teams for the upcoming Divisional level tournaments.

The Results (Winners): FENCING: Under-17: Sabre: Ragini Verma, GHSS Garhi, Ist. Epee: Manasvi of Little Flower Convent School, Udhampur, Ist. Foil: Samridhi Sharma, BV Mandir School, Ist. Under-14: Sabre: Bhavlween Kour, APS Udhampur, Ist. Epee: Arshi Thakur, Happy Model Higher Secondary School, Ist. Foil: Ashwathie Sharma, APS Udhampur, Ist.

All competition officiated by the technical penal including Ranjeet Singh, Jagdish Kumar, Ved Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Abdul Quadir, Mohd. Tariq and Rajan.