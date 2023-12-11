Ghulam Ali Khatana Inaugurates Jammu and Kashmir Premier League

NL Corresspondent

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Cricket Club, in collaboration with Business Buzz, proudly inaugurated the highly anticipated Jammu and Kashmir Premier League today at the M A Stadium in Jammu. The ceremonial event was graced by the esteemed presence of Member (Rajya Sabha) Ghulam Ali Khatana, who officially inaugurated the league amid a gathering of cricket enthusiasts, dignitaries, and participants.

The Jammu and Kashmir Premier League, organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Cricket Club, marks a significant milestone in promoting cricket talent and fostering sportsmanship in the region. The collaboration with Business Buzz underscores the importance of partnerships in supporting community initiatives and creating a platform for young cricketers to showcase their skills.

Ghulam Ali Khatana member of Rajya Sabha, a respected leader and advocate for community development, inaugurated the Jammu and Kashmir Premier League, expressing his support for the growth of cricket in the region.

Mahesh Dass Director General, Accounts and Treasuries, a distinguished figure in financial management, graced the occasion, highlighting the importance of community involvement in sports. Sindya Gupta, a prominent personality, added grace to the event with her presence, emphasizing the role of sports in holistic development.

Arshad Chowdhary, recognized for his contributions to community welfare, attended the ceremony, reflecting the widespread support for initiatives that promote youth engagement.

The inaugural ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, team introductions, and cultural performances, setting the stage for an exciting cricketing season. The league promises to not only showcase exceptional cricket talent but also foster community spirit and unity.

Member of Parliament Ghulam Ali Khatana: “I am honored to inaugurate the Jammu and Kashmir Premier League, and I applaud the efforts of the Youth Cricket Club and Business Buzz for providing a platform for our young cricketers. Sports play a crucial role in nurturing talent and building a healthy community.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Premier League is set to captivate cricket enthusiasts throughout the region, and the organizers express gratitude for the support of all partners, sponsors, and participants in making this event possible.