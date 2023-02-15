GGM Science College enters Cricket final

, Feb 15: Government Gandhi Memorial (GGM) Science College today made it to the final of the inter-college men’s (T20) Tournament of Cluster University of Jammu (CUJ) at GGM Science College Hostel ground, here.

In today’s opening match of this four-team event, GGM Science College registered a seven wickets victory over Government College of .

Earlier, batting first, College of Education bowled out for 50 runs in 11 overs. In reply, GGM Science College chased the total in just seven overs losing three wickets.

Now, in the final, GGM Science College shall take on Government MAM College tomorrow.

This Cricket tournament is being played under the overall supervision of Dr Vinod Bakshi, Coordinator of CLUJ.

Dr. Devinder Kumar Sharma, Associate Dean Student Welfare CLUJ, Dr. Roopali Slathia (Physical Director, GCW Gandhi Nagar), Ramandeep Kralia (Physical Director, GCOE Jammu) were among those prominent present.

The technical penal in today’s match comprised Harsh Nayyar, Rahul, Shiv and Manoj Kumar.

