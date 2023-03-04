GGHSS Poonch wins Volleyball event

NL Corresspondent

Poonch, Mar 03: The DNRM GGHSS Poonch won the Operation Sadhbhavana District Volleyball Championship which was organised by Indian Army at Pritam Pavilion, here today.

In the thrilling final, the GGHSS Poonch team defeated Stadium XI 3-1. Earlier, Payal Sharma dominated the whole match playing extraordinary game.

Principal DNRM GGHSS Poonch, Anjuman Shaheen was chief guest in the final and closing event. Speaking to the gathering, she thanked the Indian Army for providing a platform thus motivating young budding players to channelise their energy in a positive way.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion were Jasbir Singh, Principal Degree College Poonch, Sadiq Kohli Headmaster HS Ajote, Prem Prakash Luthra Retired Joint director YSS Poonch, Narjeet Singh Retired ZEPO Poonch, Mukesh Kumar PTI GDC Poonch, Sabar Hussain Master GGHSS Poonch, Rajinder Singh PEM GGHSS Poonch and Ruchika Sharma PET GGHSS Pooch and Devinder Singh.

The event was organised in collaboration with Department of Youth Services and Sports and J&K Sports Council under the overall supervision of Nirdosh Kumar.